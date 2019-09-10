Three suspects gunned down in Kayole ‘while robbing cop’s wife’

Police shot and killed three suspected armed robbers who attempted to rob an officer’s wife in Kayole on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the incident Kayole Sub County Police Commander Mr Wilson Kosgey said that officers pounced upon the three as they attempted to rob a colleague’s wife.

“She had just left her house for work when she made a distress call and we moved in to save her. We managed to rescue her and recovered 10 mobile phones, a homemade pistol and two knives from the robbers. However, two disappeared but we are looking for them,” said the commander.

TERRORISING

Police said the gang operates in a group of five and has been terrorising residents of Kayole for a, snatching women’s phones, committing burglaries and vandalizing property.

“There has been an outcry over the suspects’ activities in Kayole. It was only a matter of time before we nabbed them because they have been our radar for a while,” added Mr Kosgey

The deceased’s bodies were taken to the city mortuary.