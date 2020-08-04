Three suspected fraudsters charged with conspiracy to defraud





Three suspected fraudsters, who have been described by the police as notorious, were on Monday charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.

Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura, 36, Victoria Muthoni Mutinga, 36, and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo, 34, are accused of conning members of the public of their monies claiming to be employees of a mobile service provider conducting promotion on their products.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they are on the trail of other suspects who are still at large.

“During their arrest, a motor vehicle (reg. no KBL 247X) branded StarTimes JYDS, assorted mobile phones, t-shirts among other items were recovered from the suspects,” a report posted on social media reads in part.

Meanwhile, the DCI has asked members of the public to be vigilant and ensure that they don’t fall into the trap of such fraudsters.