Three in court after being arrested in botched car theft

Three men who were caught red-handed breaking into a parked car at Sameer Business Park in Industrial Area, Nairobi, have been charged with planning to commit a felony.

The three namely Kennedy Muinde Nyongesa, Fabian Ochieng Ndubi and Fredrick Wanyingi Mukoma, were arrested on on July 1, 2020 with an assortment of tools, which they intended to use to break into businessman Louis Muriuki Mwangi’s car.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

The suspects were rescued from a lynch mob by police officers who intervened to save their lives after they were caught in the act. Mwangi’s car had Sh160,000 he had withdrawn from the bank.

They are suspected to have trailed Mwangi from the bank where he had withdrawn the money.

Mwangi had withdrawn the money from a bank before he visited an officer at the Naivas Supermarkets headquarters in the company of his friend.

They later headed to a café from where he saw someone trying to break into his car and raised an alarm. The three were immediately cornered by members of the public.

The suspects were captured by police CCTV cameras and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was informed of the incident by their counterparts manning the cameras at Jogoo House and officers were dispatched to the scene.

RESCUED BY POLICE

They arrived in time to rescue the three who had already been tied up.

The three, through a lawyer, denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo and pleaded for leniency.

One of the accused, Ndubi, said that he was injured on the head during the incident and the doctor had recommended a CT scan before stitching but the same has not been done.

The accused persons were granted cash bail of Sh40,000 each. The magistrate directed police to take Ndubi to hospital should he fail to raise the cash bail.

Hearing of the case starts on August 13, 2020.