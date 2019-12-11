Three guns which were stolen from police station recovered

Police in Tigania East, Meru County have recovered three G3 rifles which had been stolen from Matabithi Police Post on Monday.

The incident is said to nave happened after police officers on duty were allegedly lured out of the post with alcohol.

Tigania East police boss Peter Karanja said the guns which were loaded with magazines of 20 rounds ammunition, were recovered in a thicket three kilometres from the station which borders Isiolo county.

Mr Karanja, however declined to comment on the circumstances under which the guns were stolen but a source privy to the investigations said officers at the station were lured with beer.

“I cannot comment on any arrests since I don’t have that information. What I know is that we recovered the stolen guns, they were hidden in a thicket,” said Mr Karanja.

The officer in charge of the police post is said to be on leave and was absent during the daring theft.

As the officers enjoyed the drinks, an unknown number of people raided the police post’s armory and stole the guns which had 20 rounds of ammunition each.

It is then that the officers suspected a reveler and on probing him, the person led them to a thicket where one gun was recovered.

The other two guns were recovered on Wednesday afternoon following a tip off.

The report of the loss was made by one Police Constable Peter Kithure who is said to have been arrested together with a colleague and a local police reservist.