Three die in Mukuru slum fire, hundreds left homeless – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu March 3rd, 2019 1 min read

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, died in a fire that razed down houses at Nairobi’s Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B on Saturday.

The fire also left 13 other people nursing injuries.

During the incident, more than 600 houses were gutted by the fire, leaving more than 200 families homeless.

Residents of Nairobi’s Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B watch over their property after fire gutted down the neighbourhood. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU

The slum chairman Onesmus Muteti Kisengese said the fire was caused by a leaky gas cylinder which exploded as a woman lit a match stick.

Fire fighters from Nairobi County managed to put out the fire but after it had destroyed many of the structures.

Residents of Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B salvage their property after fire gutted down the slum. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU

On Sunday morning, a body of a middle-aged male was found in one of the toilets in the slum.

The affected families are now appealing for help from the government.

