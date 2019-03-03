Three die in Mukuru slum fire, hundreds left homeless – PHOTOS

Children rummage over the charred remains of what used to be their homes after fire razed down Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B, Nairobi. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, died in a fire that razed down houses at Nairobi’s Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B on Saturday.

The fire also left 13 other people nursing injuries.

During the incident, more than 600 houses were gutted by the fire, leaving more than 200 families homeless.

The slum chairman Onesmus Muteti Kisengese said the fire was caused by a leaky gas cylinder which exploded as a woman lit a match stick.

Fire fighters from Nairobi County managed to put out the fire but after it had destroyed many of the structures.

On Sunday morning, a body of a middle-aged male was found in one of the toilets in the slum.

The affected families are now appealing for help from the government.