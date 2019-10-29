Three deny charges of vandalising guardrails along Outering Road

Three men were on Monday charged at Makadara Law Courts with stealing road grills valued at Sh 80,000 from a company contracted to install street lights and guardrails along Outering Road.

The three – Simon Chege Warui, Peter Kamau Njeri and Jamleck Gikero Muihu – were accused of vandalizing the guardrails installed near Kariobangi roundabout.

A director of the company, Kennedy Kariuki, received a call from a security guard at the company’s stores who informed him that he had seen the two men removing the guardrails.

He called police who rushed to the scene and arrested three men with pieces of the metal grills installed to prevent motor vehicles from veering off road.

The three denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Merisa Opondo.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh 40,000 each, with the hearing of the case slated for March 4, 2020.