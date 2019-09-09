Three dead, several injured in horrific accident along Naivasha-Nakuru highway

Three people have been killed and more than 10 others injured in a grisly road accident at Marula along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway on Monday afternoon.

The three, two passengers and the matatu driver, died on the spot after the matatu, which they were travelling in, collided head-on with a private mini bus near Delamere farm.

According to Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru, several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in the Monday crash.

“The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi was trying to overtake a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred at around midday,” said Mr Waweru.