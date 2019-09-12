Three dead, 11 injured after wall collapses in Industrial Area

Three people died and 11 others were seriously injured after a perimeter wall collapsed on shanties near Likoni roundabout at Industrial Area in Nairobi.

Two of the deceased, a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another man was pronounced dead on arrival at Coptic Hospital.

A team of rescuers from St John Ambulance who responded to the 1pm incident evacuated the injured to various hospitals, including Coptic and Kenyatta National Hospital.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the possible cause of collapse, even as officials from the St John Ambulance suspect the wall could have caved in due to poor workmanship,” said Communications Manager Fred Majiwa.

Last year, one person died and two others were seriously injured when a wall bordering a building under construction collapsed in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County.