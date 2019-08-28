Three charged with defrauding couple of Sh2m in witchcraft cleansing scam

Two Tanzanian nationals and a Kenyan were Tuesday charged with defrauding a Nairobi couple of Sh2 million under the pretext of cleansing their property of witchcraft.

The three suspects, who were arrested on Monday, allegedly obtained Sh2 million from Mr and Mrs Harbanas by claiming they would help them ‘remove’ witchcraft from a property in Nairobi’s Westlands area the couple wanted to sell.

The suspects claimed that the couple’s piece of land located in Westlands, Nairobi had a snake and other witchcraft paraphernalia including cowry shells, gourds, black powders and assorted clothing.

The court was further told that the accused persons purported that the witchcraft paraphernalia required cleansing by burning the snake and scattering its ashes into the Indian Ocean.

The court also heard that the three allegedly convinced the couple to part with Sh2 million to buy a special oil to burn the snake.

Upon receiving the money, the suspects disappeared leaving the snake in the compound.

The three denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 each. The case will be heard on September 26.

During the raid at a house belonging to Haji Shariff, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered a suitcase containing witchcraft paraphernalia