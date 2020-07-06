Three arrested in Roysambu for conning Kenyans online in fake fish scheme

Three people, who police suspect to be part of an organised criminal gang that has been defrauding the public through online transactions, have been arrested.

Police said the three, Isaac Njoroge, Dennis Mugambi Kamwara and Brenda Watetu Kamau, were arrested on Sunday in Kasarani, Nairobi.

CRIMINAL GANG

The three are said to have been involved in a fake fish supplements business.

“Following increased reports of fraud involving a fake fish supplements business where unsuspecting victims are lured into the venture, three suspects were today arrested by DCI Lang’ata detectives within Roysambu in Kasarani where unsuspecting victims are lured into the venture,” a statement from DCI reads in part.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the three are part of a syndicate, whose operations are conducted under pseudo names using different phone numbers.

FALSE PRETENCES

“After receiving money from their victims, the trio immediately end communication, leaving their victims stranded with no traceable physical address,” police added.

The three, according to the police, are part of a criminal gang identifying themselves with the pseudo names of Ziporah Kariuki, Hamisi Jonah and Stephen Maina.

The police said investigations are ongoing and that the arrested suspects will be charged in court on counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

At the same time, DCI cautioned members of the public to be careful whenever engaging in any online business transaction with individuals, agencies and or companies whose physical addresses and legality of operations they do not know.