Three arrested in Ngara for hacking NTSA, gadgets recovered

Detectives from the Digital Forensic Experts and Serious Crime Unit on Friday arrested three suspects in an office in Ngara, Nairobi, for hacking into the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) website.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), two suspects were arrested at the Ngara office while the third, an employee of NTSA, was picked at their offices.

Michael Onyango Oduor, 54, and Sylvester Onyango, 30, were found by the detectives actively trying to hack the website and the Transport Information Management System (TIMS).

Worked in the call centre department

The third suspect was identified as 33-year-old Antony Rugut Korir who was picked at NTSA offices where he worked in the call centre department.

He is suspected to have been assisting the hackers to access the NTSA network.

Korir had connected a Local Area Network turtle gadget, a covert system administration and pen-testing tool providing stealth remote access.

After the arrests, detectives recovered is Sh1,188,000 in US100 bills, three vehicles and fibre laser cutting machine that they were using to cut number plates.

A compressor machine that was being used for painting number plates, one complete number plate, five desktop computers, laptops, logbooks, modems, hard drives and flash drives were also recovered.

All the suspects were placed in custody as investigations continue.