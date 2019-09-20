Three arrested in Nairobi while repackaging expired rice

Detectives on Thursday arrested three suspects found allegedly repackaging expired rice in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

DCI said they confiscated more than 1,500 bags of assorted rice brands as well as a lorry during the raid.

The suspects were identified as Abdikafi Ahmed, Abdirizack Ahmed and Liban Ahmed Abdille.

THREE SUSPECTS found Repackaging Expired RICE were Today arrested by a Multi-Agency Team & OVER 1500 BAGS (@50kgs) of Assorted Rice brands confiscated in #Kamukunji. The suspects are: Abdikafi Ahmed, Abdirizack Ahmed & Liban Ahmed Abdille. A Lorry & other Items also confiscated. pic.twitter.com/ioF6aoynSh — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 19, 2019

In the past few months, sleuths have managed to confiscate tonnes of expired foodstuff and arrested several suspects.

In May, the owner of a go-down in Nairobi’s Kariobagi evaded arrest after detectives from the DCI raided the facility and impounded tonnes of expired rice.

The suspects were found repackaging the rice into new bags bearing expiry dates from June 2019 to 2021.

In the same month, city detectives arrested a suspect found repackaging sugar from a sack labelled Kabras Sugar Company into packets labelled Naivas.

Detectives from Parklands acting on intelligence raided Heykal Packers and Distributors go-down situated within Atlantis Business Park in Embakasi and arrested one suspect.