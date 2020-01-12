Three arrested as police recover more than 500 stolen phones

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and police officers from Kamukunji on Sunday recovered 515 assorted mobile phones believed to be stolen.

Following information from members of the public, detectives raided a shop within Muoroto along Jogoo road belonging to mobile phone dealers.

Three people were arrested during the raid after they failed to give a proper account of all the phones in their possession.

The three suspects will be arraigned on Monday and currently at Kamukunji Police Station.

“The trio will appear in court, will be charged with having in their possession suspected stolen property contrary to Sec 323 of the Penal Code and the recovered items presented as exhibit,” DCI said on Twitter.

Most of the recovered gadgets are smartphones.

In December five suspects were arrested following a police raid and 151 smartphones recovered.

The arrests came after police officers drawn from Kamukunji Police Station raided several shops within the city centre where they confiscated the phones.

In October, police in Nairobi recovered more than 260 mobile phones stolen in armed robberies and muggings in the CBD and in Kayole estate.

Some 154 phones, two laptops and an iPad were recovered from technicians in phone repair shops in downtown Nairobi by officers from Kamukunji Police Station while 108 others were recovered from a shop in Kayole.