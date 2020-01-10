Three arrested as DCI busts city vehicle parts theft syndicate

Detectives on Thursday arrested three suspects in Kamukunji in possession of stolen vehicle parts.

The three were nabbed at Kombo Munyiri off Landhies Road, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Police after rampant reports of motor vehicle parts and accessories theft.

Upon interrogation of the suspects, assorted motor vehicle parts including wheel caps, motor vehicle logos and side mirrors were recovered.

“A search into the three structures where the individuals were operating from resulted to recovery of assorted motor vehicle parts including wheel caps, motor vehicle logos, side mirrors, door locks, wipers, indicators and headlamps, items that the three suspects could not give a proper account of,” the DCI said on Friday through a tweet.

PENAL CODE

The directorate added, “The individuals will be charged with having in their possession suspected stolen property contrary to Sec 323 of the Penal Code before court today (Friday) and the recovered items presented as exhibit.”

In September last year, police recovered a stockpile of motor vehicle spare parts in three garages used by a suspected gang of car thieves in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested in Kahawa West during a sting operation mounted by officers from the disbanded Flying Squad and regular police officers attached to Kasarani Police Division.

At the garage, which had warehouses in Kariobangi South, Kayole and Dandora, police broke down the doors and discovered the stockpile including number plates of a vehicle belonging to the East African Community secretariat.

The value of the stash could not be immediately established but is estimated to be worth millions of shillings.

Police at the time suspected that the thieves would bring stolen cars to the three sites and then dismantle them before selling off the spare parts to unsuspecting buyers.