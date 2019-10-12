Thousands throng Eldoret streets to watch Eliud Kipchoge make history

Joy and excitement was witnessed across Kenya as Eliud Kipchoge crossed the line in under two hours in the 42km race dubbed INEOS 1:59 challenge.

Eldoret on Saturday morning came alive as thousands of residents came out to watch the marathon record holder make history.

Thousands sat down and watched the race on giant screens which were mounted, blocking sections of the CBD.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as no vehicle could access some of the roads.

The main highway was locked down outside the transnational bank and Uasin Gishu County Hospital.