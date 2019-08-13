Join our WhatsApp Channel
This women-only party in Nairobi has sparked mixed reactions – PHOTOS

August 13th, 2019 1 min read

A women-only party that went down in June has elicited major reactions on social media.

The party, dubbed ‘Strictly Silk’, was organized by The Nest Collective, an arts group that also works on films, musics and fashion.

“We’re so incredibly grateful to everyone who came through for Strictly Silk and all the amazing ways you contributed to it being such a brilliant night! Our second edition was a rousing success! It was an amazing night, and we have many memories to share,” The Nest Collective posted on their Facebook page.

PHOTO | COURTESY

Everything at the party adhered to the single-sex policy from the security to the DJs, sound mixers, MCs, ushers and revellers.

PHOTO | COURTESY

Reactions varied; some called it sexiest while others said it a good way for women not be harassed by men.

Here are some of the reactions across the board.

