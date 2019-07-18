This thesis presented at UoN has everyone mesmerized

A Doctor of Laws thesis presented at the University of Nairobi has not gone unnoticed by Kenyans.

Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote, one of the country’s most decorated legal scholars, on Wednesday made history by becoming the first woman, and only the sixth individual in the 49-year history of UoN, to receive a Higher Doctorate degree.

UoN shared with the world what it takes to be awarded a higher Doctorate.

“When you hear of a higher Doctorate, this is the work that has gone into it. This Afternoon Prof Kameri Mbote is doing a public presentation of Doctor of Laws Thesis,” tweeted UoN.

When you hear of a higher Doctorate,this is the work that has gone into it. This Afternoon Prof. Kameri Mbote is doing a public presentation of Doctor of Laws Thesis #DiscourseatUoN pic.twitter.com/dGXhjXZRwB — University of Nairobi (@uonbi) July 17, 2019

Prof Kameri-Mbote has contributed to legal education institutions in the country and published widely in the areas of international law, environmental law, women’s rights and property rights.

Social media was awestruck by the volume of her thesis.

To qualify for the Higher Doctorate degree, candidates must among other requirements be holders of the Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Medicine degree from the institution or the Doctor of Philosophy degree from any other recognized university for at least five years standing.

Here are some of the reactions.

is it humanely possible to go to this extent? — • Kenyan Hokage • (@CkayHektoh) July 17, 2019

Who supervises a higher doctorate of someone like PK Mbote ?? — Masiga Maurice (@maurice_masiga) July 17, 2019

You mean?!?

Someone pls remind me how many pages was Einstein’s Thesis on relativity… — GMS (@gomwanga) July 17, 2019

Eccl.12:12

But beyond this my son, [about going further than the words given by one Shepherd], be warned: the writing of many books is endless [so do not believe everything you read], and excessive study and devotion to books is wearying to the body. — The Shepherd (@Rev09967646) July 18, 2019

If they run the document on a plagiarism checker. I doubt it would have less than 50% similarity index. — NESH OFFICIAL (@martin_carmps) July 18, 2019