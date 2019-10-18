This is why comedian Obinna wore wedding gown in Nairobi CBD – VIDEO

Kenyan entertainer Antoneosoul and comedian Oga obinna left Nairobians in the CBD in stitches after the latter strutted the streets in a white wedding gown complete with a veil.

According to Anto, the two placed a bet on the Eliud Kipchoge’s INEOS challenge.

Obinna had bet that Kipchoge would not achieve win the challenge. Kipchoge won the marathon in under two hours, which saw Antoneosoul win the challenge.

WALK AROUND TOWN

Obinna who lost the challenge was forced to walk through the Central Business District (CBD) in a gown and viel. The scene attracted a crowd of fans around the Kenya National Archives area, with many taking pictures with him.

Obinna is an emcee, TV and Radio host, musician, an actor and a comedian who is popular known for his heavy Nigerian accent.

Antoneosoul is known for his famous soul and jazz tunes in East Africa. He is also an actor and an event emcee.

Bother are presenters of Nation FM evening show.