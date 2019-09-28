This is what people think of SportPesa, Betin exit from local market

A whirlwind of emotions is what characterised the public opinion following the closure of two giant betting firms Sportpesa and Betin.

Sportpesa and Betin quit their operations in Kenya after months of locking horns with the government.

The betting firms’ woes started in July this year, when Interior CS Fred Matiang’i suspended the licences of all betting agencies in the country until the holders of those licences provide proof of their tax compliance.

Two months prior, a total of 17 foreigners, who were involved in illegal gambling business in the country, had been deported in efforts by the government to tame the betting craze.

While some have had their licences renewed, Betin and SportPesa have had it rough. This coupled with a number of factors appears to have made the two betting firms decide to throw in the towel.

Kenyans on Twitter were particularly saddened by the hundreds of people that are going to lose their jobs.

BEING MISLED

“Closure of Sportpesa & Betin is good … Poor Economy like Kenya can’t have its youth being misled that they can find riches in gambling instead of hard work … Betting & gambling are the most dangerous vices of a 3rd World Country.. We need technical colleges not betting shops!” wrote city lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

“The shutdown of sportpesa through government frustrations and intermeddling is a clear proof why multinationals are afraid of investing in the country,” said @MUTANDALAW.

“Thank you Matiangi, our boys can now concentrate fully on education,” tweeted @geofreytaxpayer.

“What about the other betting sites? Or sportpesa happens to be the only culprit?” asked @wanjirueuniq.

“Employ the youth then. You can’t tell them not to bet and you are giving them no employment. Sportpesa did not force the youth to bet. People like you who eat from golden spoons don’t really know what the youth go through with unemployment,” commented @KinyuaAbala.

“Yall celebrating Sportpesa and Betin shutting down..people are going jobless the govt doesn’t give a f*** and next it will be you,” said @Matoke_57.

“Just like that, Sportpesa and Betin are gone and boy child is back to giving empty promises and hustling twice as harder,” stated @FrankGanda.

“Let’s not be naive and ignorant, we all know sportpesa has done much damage,” said @braxmiltony.

“I think god sent jubilee to punish us for our sins sportpesa out, betin out, portland cement out, nakumatt out…we’re losing jobs!” said @wowBeni.