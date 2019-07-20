This is the new life of former TPF hottie Esther Nabaasa

Her breakthrough was when she was signed by UG Records and during that time, being signed to a record label was a big plus for an artiste.

Esther Nabaasa had just won the second edition of the Tusker Project Fame (TPF). She was highly believed to be the next big thing after Juliana and Iryn Namubiru.

“I want my music to hit the international scene. I want to be marketable all over the world,” were her words soon after returning from Kenya where she had participated in the competition along with 18 other contestants.

But that did not happen. Nabaasa’s singing career lasted as long as her one-year record deal with Universal Music Group in South Africa.

QUIT MUSIC

There were stories that she had quit music after just a few songs such as Sing From the Nile, Yoga Yoga and Watwala Omutima Gwange.

Word then was that she was going to concentrate on her marriage to producer Michael Fingers. The couple have two children now and Nabaasa never completely quit music.

She settled for songwriting and she wrote some of the songs on Bebe Cool’s Go Mama album that was released in 2014 as well as Juliana’s Bits and Pieces.

Besides that, she also does music for commercials and last we heard is that she hit a jackpot writing one of the songs in Natasha Museveni Karugire’s 27 Guns movie.