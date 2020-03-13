This is how Ronaldinho is coping with life in jail

Despite still donning his trademark smile, Ronaldinho Gaucho is finding it tough to survive at a Paraguay jail even though there is a chance he could feature in a football match involving inmates.

The former Barcelona star is currently detained at a Specialised Unit in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion as he is being investigated for entering the country using a fake passport.

And images made public reportedly from inside the unit, which is designated for high-profile inmates, show the World Cup winner also signing autographs on the clothing of other inmates, with one prisoner showing off his signed Flamengo vest.

Paraguay’s Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo has suggested the 39-year old could play in a football match organised in the jail as he also opened up on the former AC Milan forward’s challenges behind bars.

“He’s an international idol,” said Acevedo.

“I don’t know if they’re going to play a football match but we presume that within the group there will be a little kick around.” He (Ronaldinho) didn’t like the biscuits or the cooked mate (a bitter tea) but he ate chipa (a baked cheese-flavoured bread).

Ronaldinho went to Paraguay to participate in a charity event called Angelical Fraternity but he was detained by police after he and his brother allegedly used fake passports to enter the country.

The player’s legal team claims the passport was given to him as a symbolic gift and he accidentally presented it at the airport thinking it was his Brazilian passport.