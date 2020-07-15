Thirsty Sonko asks senators for directions to the pub after grilling

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko when he appeared before County Public and Investments Committee, the Senate watchdog committee, on July 15, 2020, to respond to audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General for the 2017/18 financial year. Photo | Jeff Angote | Nation

Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday treated members of the Senate County Public Accounts and Invested Committee to laughter when he asked to be directed to the bar.

The city governor, who is serving his first term, was walking out of the conference room where he was being grilled and a senator apologised for not serving him tea.

“Hello, Governor we are sorry we did not offer you even tea but you can join us in taking lunch which is being served right now,” one of the senators was heard telling him.

The governor then makes a u-turn, walks to where he was seated, switches on his microphone and asks the senator to direct him to the bar.

This leaves everyone in the room in stitches as the senator walks out with his team.

Governor Sonko successfully sought adjournment of the meeting which was convened to grill him over 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 audit queries.

He argued out that he did not have documents to submit to the committee to explain the queries.

According to him, the transfer of the county functions to Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the court case that blocked him from accessing his office were the reason he did not have the vital documents.