Thika Road to be closed for five days

A pedestrian footbridge put up at the GSU and Allsops interchange on the Thika Superhighway to ease the flow of human traffic along the busy road. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a partial closure of a section of the Thika Superhighway for the erection of a steel deck.

KeNHA on Friday said that the section around Garden City Mall will be closed from 9:30pm to 4:30am in five consecutive days as from Friday, August 21, 2020, to Tuesday 25, 2020.

“Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) in pursuant to Traffic Act Cap. 403 sec41 wishes to notify the general public that Thika Superhighway shall be partially closed at Garden City Mall,” the notice read in part.

It also issued guidelines to drivers on how they will manage the flow of traffic during the time when the road shall be closed.

For instance, all vehicles headed to the city centre during the closure will have to exit the highway at Exit 8 in Kasarani, pass through Baba Dogo road and join the high way again at Outer Ring Road.

Thika bound vehicles will have to use a diversion that will be put up at the site or use a different route behind the Mountain Mall.

“Motorists have also been asked to exercise caution around the work areas. To follow the traffic management plan and the direction given by the traffic marshalls,” the notice further read.

The announcement comes just days after KeNHA issued a similar one announcing a partial closure of the road along Thika Superhighway at Drive Inn.

This happened from July 31, 2020, to August 2, 2020.