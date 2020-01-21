Thika Road pickpockets arraigned after being caught with woman’s purse

Two suspected pickpockets allegedly found with a woman’s purse, phone and money after stealing from her at Drive Inn stage on Thika Super Highway were Friday charged before Makadara law court with theft.

They are Daniel Gatei and Euticaus Maina Gatundu.

They are accused of stealing the items worth Sh 12,000 from Rhoda Njambi Kinuthia on January 14 as she crossed over from Mathare, to catch a matatu on her way to Murang’a.

Different persons

Gatei is facing two additional charges of handling suspected stolen property after he was allegedly found with an ATM card and and an ID belonging to different persons.

Gatundu was charged with possession of Sh 800 which he could not account for.

Kinuthia noticed that her purse, phone, money, and two national ID’s were missing from her handbag and remembered two men who were walking behind her as she crossed the busy highway.

She returned and reported to bodaboda operators at the stage and gave description of their dressing. The riders cornered the two.

The suspects were rescued by police before they were lynched after they were found with Kinuthia’s belongings. They denied all charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

Nyaga freed them on a cash bail of Sh10, 000 each. Hearing of the case starts on May 12.