Thika-bound service lane to be closed at Ruaraka next Sunday

Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) has advised motorists who use Thika Road that parts of the superhighway will be closed on Sunday September 1 to enable installation of overpass beams.

In a notice to motorists on Saturday, Kura said that it is the Thika-bound service lane that will be affected.

“Please be advised that Thika Bound Service Road at Ruaraka Interchange shall be partly closed on Sunday 1st September, 2019 to enable installation of Overpass beams for Outer Ring Junction Overpass,” the notice read.

Part of Thika superhighway has had two of its lanes classed for the last month to allow for the construction of the overpass.

The overpass is being constructed in the Allsops area, which is meant to ease traffic transition between the two major roads.

In April, Kura announced that the Allsops area will be closed for a period of three months.