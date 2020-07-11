Join our Telegram Channel
Thieves pluck number plates from TV presenter’s car

By Amina Wako July 11th, 2020 1 min read

Njata TV presenter Bishop Mercy Waciama has asked members of the public to help her trace her vehicle number plates that were plucked from her car.

Bishop Waciama posted on her Facebook page saying that the incident happened in Nanasi estate, Thika town.

“Nimepata gari langu limeibiwa number plate zote mbili, Thika, Nanasi estate KCJ 294B ukiona number plate hiyo ripoti  kwa polisi (I have found the two number plates of my car stolen in Nanasi, Thika- KCJ 294B, kindly of you come across it kindly tell it to the police),” the Bishop said.

Bishop Mercy Waciama.

The incident comes at a time when motorists have raised concerns over an increase in the number of cases where vehicles are vandalised.

So high are the incidents that they caught the attention of Nairobi County police boss who warned those behind the syndicate.
The syndicate operates within Nairobi and its environs.

