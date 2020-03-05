These are Nairobi’s most dangerous police stations for suspects

Dandora, Pangani, Huruma, Mathare, Kariobangi, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Kamukunji are the most unsafe police stations for suspects to be held in Nairobi, a new report has revealed.

These are the most notorious police stations where youths are likely to be tortured and killed.

In other towns, the riskiest stations include Nyeri Central Police Station, Eldoret Central Police Station and Nyali Police Station in Mombasa.

This was revealed in a report presented by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to the Senate Standing Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Wednesday.

The authority has received 210 cases of death either as a result of police action, died in police custody or enforced disappearances in the last 15 months.

The cases are currently under investigation by the authority that is mandated to handle complaints against the Service by members of the public.

Of the 210 cases being investigated, 146 have been due to police action while 39 have died in police custody and the remaining 25 are forced disappearances.

Forty-five of the deaths being investigated have been recorded in Nairobi while the rest have been distributed across the country.

Report on extrajudicial killings

The committee was meeting the Social Justice Center Working Group team that presented a report on extrajudicial killings in the slums and informal settlements.

In its report, the group identified Tsavo West National Park and Ol Donyo Sabuk River as some of the notorious dumping sites used by the officers after committing the harrowing acts.

Before the Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei-led the team, human rights defenders narrated how killer cops arrest, harass, torture and kill the jobless youths in the slums.

The Senate justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights Committee were also told how the families of the victims are forced to part with Sh 3000 for every bullet that is used to execute their kin.

The group now wants the Inspector General of Police Hillary Muytambai to provide police data on police killing, forced disappearance, and extrajudicial killings.