There will be no public viewing of Moi’s body at Kabarak

The public will not be allowed to view the body of former president Daniel arap Moi’s after Monday, the government has announced.

Since Saturday, his body has been lying in state at Parliament buildings with thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life streaming in to pay their last respects the country’s second president.

Mzee Moi will be a accorded a state memorial service on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of Wednesday burial at Kabarak.

“There will be no viewing of the body in Nakuru. That will only happen in Nairobi,” explained George Natembeya, the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator.

He also dismissed reports that there will be a funeral service for the departed former president at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

But Natembeya confirmed the 30,000 mourners who will be allowed to access Moi’s Kabarak home will be offered drinks and snacks.

“They will be offered some soda, bread, program of the day and somewhere to seat,” he said.

Free transport will also be offered to area residents.

Ten sitting presidents are expected to attend the burial.