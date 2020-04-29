The rich also cry: Brookhouse parents sue over ‘full school fees’ demand

Parents of Brookhouse schools have moved to court to block a demand to pay full school fees during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

In a suit filed at the High Court, the parents claim that the institution is a respected international school globally with over 64 schools, yet it is exploiting parents and guardians at a time when normal business has been disrupted.

The parents have pointed out that globally, assessment of Cambridge International examination board has cancelled IGSCE exams worldwide done by British curriculum based schools but the said school has opted to grade their students with past mock results.

According to the parents and guardians, the school is also charging them more fees including that of the cancelled exams without considering the cost of the unregulated online learning that is now burdensome to them.

Given discounts

They claim that other schools that offer similar curriculum have given discounts in fees payment to parents and guardians yet they have not received such an offer. They, therefore, feel immensely exploited and that their rights under the Consumer Protection Act have been violated.

“The acts of the said international school of offering the so-called online or virtual classes at the same rate of fees and charges the institution offers when in session amounts to a contravention of Consumer rights, violates the constitution, is unfair and unlawful,” said Mr Ahmednassir Abdullahi, their lawyer.

The parents now want the court to compel the school to stop charging them full school fees and in lieu, they are allowed to offset up to 30 per cent for term three of this year.

They have also asked the court not to disclose the names of parents and guardians so as to protect the identity and right of their children.