Thailand King ‘self-isolates’ with 20 women in hotel

The King of Thailand has reportedly booked an entire hotel in Germany and “self-isolated” himself with an entourage, which includes up to 20 concubines as Covid-19 ravages the rest of the world.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has compelled people all across the world to stay inside their homes, go out only when necessary and practise self-isolation.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn widely known as Rama X, according to a report by NY Post, the 67-year-old Thai ruler extravagant ways has sparked outrage in his homeland with the hashtag “Why do we need a king?” becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

However, speaking against the monarch is an offence in Thailand. The country’s lese-majeste law, one of the strictest in the world, forbids any kind of insult of the king or the queen.

German tabloid Bild reported that the king had intended to have a bigger celebration but 119 members of his entourage were forced to go back to Thailand amidst fear for the spread of Coronavirus.

Apparently, the King has not set foot on Thai soil since February and has been in Germany since February were he owns a second home.

King Maha made headlines in May 2019 when he married Suthida Tidjai a former flight attendant and the deputy head of his personal security detail as well as giving her the title of queen.

He has been married and divorced three times before and has seven children.

Vajiralongkorn became constitutional monarch when his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.