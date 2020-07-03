Text Book Centre shuts branch after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Text Book Centre has temporarily closed its Kijabe Street branch in Nairobi after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a press release, Text Book Centre Managing Director Armand Houhau said the outlet will be closed until Monday, July 6, for immediate cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

“Text Book Centre Ltd confirms that an officer from one of our service providers attached to Kijabe headquarters tested positive for Covid-19. The individual is currently isolated, in a stable condition and receiving the appropriate medical and counselling support. We also confirm that Covid-19 screening for all staff at the headquarters and Kijabe Street branch started on Monday 29th June,” the statement read in part.

Public Notice:

Please note that the Kijabe headquarters and the Kijabe Street branch will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, 3rd July 2020 until Monday, 6th July 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/2Ozp3zP0nj — Text Book Centre (@TextBookCentre) July 2, 2020

“Our priority remains safeguarding (sic) the safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers and other stakeholders,” added Houhau.

He said the company had taken precautionary measures internally in line with guidelines issued by government agencies.

The management added that all their other branches and the e-commerce will, however, remain open.

As of Thursday, Kenya had confirmed 6,941 Covid-19 cases, 152 fatalities and 2109 recoveries.