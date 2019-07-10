Tenant on former Simmers Club city plot faces fresh demolition

A Nairobi magistrate has declined to stop planned demolitions of a premises where Simmers Club once stood after its owner rushed to court.

Pimp My Ride East Africa rushed to court Tuesday arguing that a notice given to him by the County Government of Nairobi was expiring on July 9.

The owner, Peter Nderitu said he was apprehensive that the county might descend on the premises and demolish what has been erected on the controversial plot, yet he had obtained all the approvals, including building permits from the county government.

URGENT

The court, however, certified the matter as urgent and directed Mr Nderitu to serve the County Government ahead of the hearing on July 12.

He said he has been occupying the premises on the strength of a lease between him and the landlord and all was well until July 2, when he received a seven-day notice stating that the construction was illegal.

He sought orders, restraining the county government from demolishing the property and the OCS Central Police Station to ensure compliance.

The premises has been dogged by controversy since the removal of Simmers Restaurant more than a year ago.

Mr Suleiman Murunga, the proprietor of Simmers, has since filed a bill of over Sh262 million for damages and losses suffered. This was after the High Court ruled that a new tenant, Pimp My Ride, had taken over the premises.