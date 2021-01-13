Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust Read

Telegram trolls WhatsApp over its controversial updated privacy policy

By Keshi Ndirangu January 13th, 2021 1 min read

Telegram has joined netizen in trolling WhatsApp over its updated privacy policy, winning the hearts of many social media users.

Using the popular two Spider-Man memes pointing at each other, Telegram superimposed the logos of Facebook and WhatsApp on the superheroes’ faces to mock them as the two platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg continue to face a backlash following the move by Whatsapp to update its policy to give it more powers over users’ data.

 Netizen joined in the trolling as Telegram also tweeted a GIF of the coffin dancers’ meme with a snapshot of WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy superimposed on the coffin.

The messaging app CEO and founder also joined the bandwagon and shared a blog continuing the jibe.

“I hear Facebook has an entire department devoted to figuring out why Telegram is so popular. Imagine dozens of employees working on just that full-time,” he wrote in his post.

“I am happy to save Facebook tens of millions of dollars and give away our secret for free: respect your users,” he continued in the post talking about the debate surrounding WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Check out the jibes Telegram threw at WhatsApp:

 Signal and Telegram messaging apps have seen a sudden increase in demand after WhatsApp said it will delete users  account that will not have agreed to their new terms.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Meg C speaks on depression 11 years after losing hubby,...