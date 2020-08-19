Telegram introduces video calls





Popular messaging app Telegram has introduced one-on-one video calls for Android and iOS.

The new feature was introduced as Telegram celebrated its seventh anniversary.

While making the announcement, Telegram noted that 2020 had highlighted the need for face-to-face communication.

“2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication and our alpha version of video calls is now available on both Android and iOS. You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls,” said Telegram in a statement.

“Like all other video content on Telegram, video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact. All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner – if they match, your call is 100% secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram’s Secret Chats and Voice Calls.”

Telegram has also added another set of animated emojis to what they already have.

Once a user sends a message with a single emoji in a chat, the existing batch of emojis refreshes to include the newly added ones.