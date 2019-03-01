Teens arrested for shooting Kenyan man in US – VIDEO





Two minors aged 14 and 16 were on Thursday night arrested in connection with the shooting of a Kenyan man living in Texas, United States.

The man’s wife told reporters on condition of anonymity that the two boys shot her husband on the head and made away with his car.

CCTV footage captured how the two teenagers confronted the man as he was parking his car, shot him on the head and drove off with the red car.

The wife said her husband was able to make it to his apartment with the gunshot wounds and she called police

Police later traced the car and arrested the duo.

Media reports say police also found the two minors in possession of a gun believed to have been used during the incident.

The victim is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but his wife said he is doing well.

She said that the incident has caused anxiety to the family and they are planning to move out of the neighbourhood.

“We came to the States to look for better life but the incident has caused a lot of pain,” she said.