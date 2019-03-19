Teenager stabs his mother’s ‘lover’ to death, goes missing





Police in Kericho county have launched a manhunt for a Form One student who killed a man suspected to be having a love affair with his mother.

According to a neighbor, the boy broke into the house where his mother and the man were holed up on Monday night and repeatedly stabbed him on the chest using a Somali sword.

The incident happened at Ririat village in Cheborgei location, Bureti sub-county.

The deceased, a 65-year-old man, collapsed and died outside the home as he tried to flee.

Neighbors who heard a commotion rushed to the scene and found the man in a pool of blood. He died shortly afterwards.

It is believed the boy was irked that the man had been visiting his mother, a widow, on several occasions at their home at night.

The boy’s father died a few years ago according to family members.

Area Chief Anderson Rotich said the boy went underground immediately after committing the offense at around 10 pm on Monday.

Mr Rotich said the woman has since recorded a statement with the police following the incident.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kapkatet sub-county referral hospital to await postmortem before it is released to the family for burial.