Teenager charged with defiling 15-year-old girl

A 19-year-old boy was arraigned in a Homa Bay court accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

Mike Okoth Clinton, the accused, was charged that on diverse dates between the month of May 2019 and August 6, this year at Kabuoch village in Ndhiwa Sub county of Homa bay County, he intentionally and unlawfully defiled the minor.

The accused also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child by touching her private parts contrary to section 2 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Joy Shiundu Wesonga and requested the court to release him.

The Magistrate however granted him a bond of Sh100, 000 with one surety of similar amount until 9th of October this year when the case will come up for mention.

The hearing was fixed for October 17, 2019. He was unable to raise the bond and remanded at Homa bay GK prison.