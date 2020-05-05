Tecra Muigai’s postmortem postponed for the second time

The postmortem of Tecra Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Breweries business couple, has been postponed for a second time.

Addressing journalists, government pathologist Johansen Oduor explained that detectives investigating the death of the second daughter of Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja needed more time to conclude investigations before an autopsy is done.

CAUSE OF DEATH

“The postmortem has been postponed to a later date. This is to enable detectives look at some facts. The date has however not been fixed,” Johansen said.

Homicide detectives have been camping at the scene where Tecra sustain fatal injuries.

Reports indicate that Tecra died after she fell from a staircase at a private house in Lamu Island, where she was staying with her boyfriend Omar Lali.

Tecra went into a coma after the incident and she was flown to Nairobi for specialized treatment but she never woke up from the coma.

CONTRADICTING INFORMATION

Detectives have also noted contradicting information from the boyfriend on the circumstances in which Tecra fell.

“He gave contradicting reports, initially saying the girlfriend fell off the stairs and later he said the incident happened in the bathroom. However, the deceased was found in the house unconscious with blood oozing from her mouth,” a detective told Nairobi News.

Sources close to the family have revealed that the family did not approve of Tecra’s relationship with Mr Lali who has since been arrested and is helping in the investigations.

News of Tecra’s death broke on Saturday after Keroche Breweries made the announcement in a statement.