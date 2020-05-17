Tecra Muigai laid to rest in private family ceremony

ODM party leader Raila Odinga was among the mourners who attended the private burial ceremony of the daughter of Keroche Breweries business couple Tecra Muigai.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Mr Odinga termed Tecra’s death as a huge blow to the family and the society in general.

At the time of her death, Tecra was the Strategy and Innovations Director at Keroche Breweries where her mother Tabitha Karanja is the CEO and her father Joseph Karanja is the Chairman.

She was buried in a pure white coffin, in a sombre ceremony with a similar theme colour including the beautification flowers.

The burial was attended by almost 100 people including Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who eulogized Tecra as a loving and gentle soul.

It was reported that Tecra was living with his boyfriend Omar Lali in a private residence in Lamu where she fell from a staircase and injured herself.

Following her death, Lali was arrested and is still in police custody as detectives continue with investigations on her death.

An autopsy conducted by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Tecra succumbed to injuries sustained on the left side of her head.