Tecno Camon 12, nice camera phone on a budget

The latest in the Tecno Camon family smartphone – Tecno Camon 12 – has been well received in the Kenyan market for being feature-rich yet so affordable.

With versatile mobile photography capabilities, the phone is all set to top the smartphone charts of budget category.

CAMERAS

The 6.55-inch screen with 90 percent screen to body ratio, provides a wide canvas to watch videos, read or play games.

This is ideal for those who have to travel a lot and are bound to do most of the stuff on their phone. The phone features incredibly small punch hole on its display. This screen technology helps in minimizing the bezels.

Talking about the cameras on the back of Tecno Camon 12 comes with the standard 16-megapixel with f/1.6 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary camera along with 8MP lens that also brings quad-LED flash along. The selfie camera is 8-megapixel which takes photos with rich details.

Running the Android 9.0 Pie, the phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-core Helio P22 processor. This ensures the smartphone delivers decent performance.

It is also equipped with 4GB RAM to ensure the phone does not lag while running heavy apps. You can also store unlimited photos and videos on 64GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. It also comes with a large 4000mAh battery.

SECURITY FEATURES

For enhanced security, the phone features fingerprint sensor at its back. The phone also has Face unlock option. The smartphone comes in several vibrant colours priced at Sh15,499.

Technology-wise, the phone is quite updated as it features latest Punch-hole screen technology with a display size of 6.52-inches. But what makes it rather nice is that it’s a tall phone, thus narrow and easier to hold with one hand as much as there will be struggles to reach the top of the device.

The only downside is that it takes too long to charge.

The Camon 12 has a normal USB port and not USB-C, which will be okay with a lot of people because these cables are easily accessible but if you have had the chance to use type C then one will understand.

The result of this is around two hours of charging from zero to a hundred and if one is in a hurry then that’s unacceptable.

Apart from Camon 12, Tecno also launched Camon 12 Pro which is going for Sh19,499 and is equipped with 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM while Camon 12 Air will retail at Sh13,499 and has 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM. The three devices are all available in the Kenyan market.