Teargas Wednesday? ODM to march to IEBC over Kibra register

The Orange Party has renewed its assault on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing it of plotting to rig the Kibra by-election.

The party vowed to stage a demonstration on Wednesday to force the commission to produce the voter register.

“The IEBC has refused to provide the updated register for Kibra constituency ahead of the November 7 election even after persistent requests by the party. We shall be marching to their offices tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9 am and will not leave until it is provided,” said the party in a statement.

REFUSAL BY IEBC

ODM’s National Assembly Minority whip Junet Mohammed suggested at a press briefing on Tuesday that the refusal by IEBC to avail the voter’s register was sending the wrong signal to participants.

“The hide-and-seek games IEBC has engaged our party over the register is breeding suspicion,” he said.

“With three weeks to the election, we are left with no choice but to question the motive.”

ODM has long been at loggerheads with IEBC and in 2017 staged protests aimed at removing the commission’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati and his team from office.

The Kibra by-election has attracted 23 participants including Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, ODM’s Imran Okoth, ANC’s Eluid Owalo and Ford-Kenya’s Eng. Hamisi Butichi, among others.