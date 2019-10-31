Teachers arrested for examinations cheating

A center manager, two supervisors and an invigilator stationed at Hezta Primary School in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County were on Wednesday arrested, after they allegedly aided 29 pupils to cheat in their KCPE exams.

Confirming the incident Nyandarua County Commissioner, Boaz Cherutich, said it’s the security officers who were assigned to the school who got suspicious when they noticed the teachers in the school compound.

The national exam council had prohibited teachers who were not part of the team supervising the exam from being in the school compound.

“Immediately I was alerted, I assigned law enforcement agents to go to the school and investigate the allegations. Initial investigations show negligence on the side of the center manager, two supervisors and an invigilator. They allowed four teachers in the school compound as the exams were going on,” said Cherutich.

DISCIPLINARY ACTION

The county commissioner had forwarded the matter to the Teachers’ Service Commission to take disciplinary action against the eight.

Following the arrest, new team was deployed to the school to supervise Thursday’s paper (Social Studies).

The suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded, said the county commissioner.