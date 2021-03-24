Teacher found with Form 4 student in his house arrested

Police in Makueni have arrested a teacher and his female student after they were allegedly found locked up in the teacher’s house in Makueni.

A police report seen by Nairobi News shows Kevin Otieno Okumu, a teacher hired by the board of management of Kyase Secondary School, was found holed up with the 22-year-old student.

Police were alerted by Yinthungu sub-location assistant chief Christopher Nthiwa that a man and a student had been seen entering the house on Monday night prompting the raid.

“Officers knocked the door and found her, a form four student at Kyase Sec. School under the bed naked,” the police statement read in part.

Police say used and unused condoms found in the house during the raid will be used as exhibits when the teacher is arraigned.

“Under the bed there was also a bag belonging to her having two pairs of uniform, a Colgate, toothbrush and two books,” the police report also read.