Teacher denies defiling three minors in Kibera





By Benson Matheka

A secondary school teacher suspected to be a serial phaedophile has denied defiling three girls aged between 10 and 14 years in Kibera.

The prosecution claimed that Mr James Nyawada committed the offences on diverse dates between November 2018 and February this year.

In the first count, the court heard that the teacher, employed by the board of management of Maasai School in Ngong, defiled a ten year old girl.

The offence was allegedly committed in Katwekera area of Kibera slums, according to the charge sheet.

The court also heard that the accused attempted to defile two other girls aged 12 and 14 year in the same area.

Prosecutor Nancy Kerubo asked the court to order an age assessment be done on one of the girls and a report presented to court before the case is heard.

“ We ask the court to order one of the victims to be subjected to an age assessment and that the report be presented in court,” the prosecutor said.

The magistrate Ms Barabara Ojoo, ordered the girl to be taken to Mbagathi District hospital for age assessment.

The accused was remanded pending prebail report. The case will be heard on June 12.