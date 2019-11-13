Teacher collapses and dies at KCPE marking centre

A teacher marking this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations died on Tuesday night after he collapsed.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairman Dr John Onsati, in a statement, identified the deceased as Robert Kiua Muindi, a teacher at Tusunini Primary School in Makueni County.

“The examiner suddenly fell at a marking centre in Nairobi and was rushed to PCEA Kikuyu Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said Dr Onsati.

He said the council has informed the family and subsequently notified the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

CONDOLENCES

“The council wishes to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, relatives and entire teaching fraternity for the loss of a dedicated professional in the education sector,” said the Knec chairman.

The teacher has died few days to the end of the exercise that will be concluded on Friday ahead of the release of the results next week.

Marking of Kiswahili Insha and English Composition scripts is done manually, while that of multiple choice papers is done through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machine.

Quick processing of the exams has been attributed to OMR machine. It processes marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialised scanning.