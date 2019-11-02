Taxi driver in court for breaking into vehicle, stealing Sh700, 000

A Nairobi taxi driver was Friday charged in Makadara law courts with breaking into a vehicle and stealing Sh700,000.

John Gikonyo Kimani, 51, is accused of committing the offence on October 29 at Sameer Business Park on Mombasa Road jointly with others at large.

Kimani and his accomplices allegedly broke into David Mwenda Maingi’s car while parked at the yard.

He was arrested at the parking but his accomplices escaped with the cash.

A police officer at Industrial Area police station had obtained two days custodial orders to detain Kimani while investigating the matter, and arrest his accomplices but the other suspects were not traced.

Kimani denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisa Opondo.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh200, 000. Hearing of the case starts on March 11, 2020.