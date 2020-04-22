Tanzania’s virus cases rise to 284 with 30 new cases

Tanzania on Wednesday confirmed 30 new cases of coronavirus bringing the national tally to 284, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

Mr Kassin, in a public address on Wednesday, said 256 out of the 284 patients are responding well to treatment while seven are under intensive care.

The cases of Covid-19 infections in Tanzania have been rising tremendously in the past one week, placing it in the second slot in East Africa. Kenya leads with 303 positive cases as of April 22, 2020.

The country has registered 11 recoveries and 10 deaths since the first case was announced in the country.

#MAOMBICOVID19TZ Hadi Aprili 21, 2020 jumla ya wagonjwa 284 wamethibitika kuwa na ugonjwa wa Covid19 ambapo wagonjwa 256 wanaendelea vizuri, 7 wako kwenye uangalizi maalum, 11 wamepona na 10 wamefariki – Waziri Mkuu, Kassim Majaliwa.#TanzaniaUpdates — Msemaji Mkuu wa Serikali (@TZMsemajiMkuu) April 22, 2020

The Tanzania premier said 2,815 people who came into contact with the confirmed cases have been traced.

Some 1, 733 of the contacts were discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Twelve of the contacts, however, tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in isolation.

On Monday, April 20, 84 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254.

A statement released by the ministry indicated that the new cases were spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania.

According to the premier Dar es, Salaam and Zanzibar lead in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.