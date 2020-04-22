Join our Telegram Channel
Tanzania’s virus cases rise to 284 with 30 new cases

By Amina Wako April 22nd, 2020 1 min read

Tanzania on Wednesday confirmed 30 new cases of coronavirus bringing the national tally to 284, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

Mr Kassin, in a public address on Wednesday, said 256 out of the 284 patients are responding well to treatment while seven are under intensive care.

The cases of Covid-19 infections in Tanzania have been rising tremendously in the past one week, placing it in the second slot in East Africa. Kenya leads with 303 positive cases as of April 22, 2020.

The country has registered 11 recoveries and 10 deaths since the first case was announced in the country.

The Tanzania premier said 2,815 people who came into contact with the confirmed cases have been traced.

Some 1, 733 of the contacts were discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Twelve of the contacts, however, tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in isolation.

On Monday, April 20, 84 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254.

A statement released by the ministry indicated that the new cases were spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania.

According to the premier Dar es, Salaam and Zanzibar lead in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

