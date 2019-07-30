Tanzanian police explain why they arrested journalist Erick Kabendera

Tanzanian police have owned to arresting freelance journalist Erick Kabendera after he failed to honour their summons.

A police spokesman Lazaro Mambosasa told an international media conference that the journalist was safe.

He added that Mr Kabendera, who writes for The East African, was being questioned because his citizenship is in doubt.

Mambosasa said Tanzanian police had written to the journalist to appear before them which he failed to honour.

“He failed to honour so we helped him honour the summons,” said Mambosasa.

Mr Kabendera was on Monday evening taken away from his home in a Dar es Salaam suburb by people who claimed they were police officers.

Mr Kabendera was taken to Oysterbay Police Station in the city centre where he was still being questioned at the time of publishing a story.