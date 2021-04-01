Tanzanian fashion blogger, hubby get life imprisonment for drug trafficking





Tanzanian fashion blogger and Youtuber Shamim Mwasha, 43, together with her husband Abdul Nsembo, 47, have been sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking.

The judgment on the couple was passed on Wednesday by the High court’s Corruption and Economic Crime Division in Dar es salaam, after it found them guilty of trafficking 400 grams of heroin.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda convicted the two after considering submissions from the defense and the state, finding the defendants guilty on two counts of drug trafficking after eight witnesses took to the stand.

Mwasha and Nsembo are said to have committed the offence on May 1, 2019 at their residence in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

Mwasha, who runs 8020fashion blog and her husband, a business man, were found in possession of the narcotics when police, acting on a tip off, raided their posh home at the time.

After the judgment was delivered, members of Nsembo’s family, who were present in court, broke into tears as he attempted to cool them down.

“Msilie sio tatizo, it’s a battle of law. Ni sheria tu. Sio mwisho hapa yale ni maamuzi ya jaji mmoja hili mimi nililijua bado tuna step nyingine pia,” Nsembo consoled them as he was being whisked away.

Mwasha, who has been a fashion blogger for over a decade, married her husband in June 2013 at a colorful wedding in Dar, having first met in Japan.

Prior to her arrest, Mwasha had also been running her clothing line stores in the capital, which she had popularised through her blog and Youtube channel.

According to Tanzanian Drugs and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Drugs Act, anybody found in possession or doing any act, or opts to do any act or thing in regards to narcotic drugs, has committed an offence.

Upon conviction, the person is liable to a fine of Tsh10 million shillings (Sh500,000) or three times the market value of the narcotic drugs, or whichever value is greater.

Such a person found guilty by the court is liable to life imprisonment or both the fine and life imprisonment.