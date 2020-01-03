Tanzanian charged with stealing boda boda in Eastleigh

A Tanzanian was on Thursday charged before a Makadara law court with violently robbing a boda boda rider of his motorbike in Eastleigh on December 30 last year while armed with a knife.

Yusuf Berere Girobei was accused of robbing Samuel Maina Mwangi of the motorcycle worth Sh110,000 a mobile phone worth Sh1,050 and cash Sh1,500 and used violence, jointly with another suspect at large.

Girobei is also facing charges of being unlawfully in Kenya. The suspect and his accomplice had hired Mwangi to carry them from Outer Ring Road to Eastleigh.

REGISTRATION NUMBER

But the two drew a knife and threatened Mwangi outside an apartment they had requested him to take them to. They grabbed the keys and rode of.

The motorbike’s registration number was circulated by police after he reported at Pangani police station.

Mwangi sought the help of a car tracking specialist who had installed tracking device in the motorbike and traced it to Dandora where it was found in a garage.

A mechanic on duty was arrested and helped police to arrest Girobei. The suspect denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia.

His bail and bond terms will be determined by the trial magistrate on January 16.